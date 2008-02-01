Nike SPARQ Parachute Makes You Run Faster, Eventually

The Nike SPARQ Parachute is designed to create drag "to force athletes to push themselves harder to achieve speed" and look like a moron in Central Park. Why would I want more drag as I'm already dragging my feet to the coffee shop to have a cafe au lait, two croissants and one brioche with chocolate nuggets is beyond me. Just US$50 and a box of steroids separate you from becoming the next Ben Johnson. And a jump from knowing all the tech specs of this thing:

Maximum drag = 25 lbs of force Belt accommodates waist sizes 32"- 56" Durable enough for team training Floating metal tri-ring reducing belt offers improved chute tracking Improved heavy duty webbing lead and 2X coated heavy-duty veil fabric provides excellent durability Comes with carry bag

I bet Brian will be able to use one of this to air-break after snowboarding. [Nike via Machogear]