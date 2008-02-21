Next-Gen Microsoft PC Concept Attaches to Your Neck Like a Symbiote, Feeds Off Your Life Force



The Momenta PC is a finalist in Microsoft's Next-Gen PC Design Competition that you strap to your neck. It records your whole life in an active buffer until it detects your heart rate going up. Then it really turns on, and records whatever's making you excited until you tell it to stop, so you can check it out later, Cloverfield-style. Or green, poorly lit raccoon-eye-style of a night you actually didn't want to remember. Or...okay there's about a million ways this is nothing but trouble.

[Next-Gen PC Design via core77]