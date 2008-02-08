New Vex Robotics Kits: Smaller, Cheaper, Chattier, Wireless-er

Remember Vex, the RadioShack robot platform that was going to change the face of home android-army construction? After a spell out of the limelight, it's back with some cool upgrades: the RCR Mini platform is half the size (and at under US$100, a third the cost) of standard Vex, and works alone or with the larger set if you want to mix 'n' match. The Wi-Fi Control System lets you wirelessly control hundreds of robots via any computer—Linux machines included—and allows the robots themselves to communicate with one another, so be careful how well you arm them! Pricing and availability details will come out later, but the first hands-on opp will be at Toy Fair, so stay tuned. [Vex Labs]