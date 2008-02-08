How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Vex Robotics Kits: Smaller, Cheaper, Chattier, Wireless-er

Remember Vex, the RadioShack robot platform that was going to change the face of home android-army construction? After a spell out of the limelight, it's back with some cool upgrades: the RCR Mini platform is half the size (and at under US$100, a third the cost) of standard Vex, and works alone or with the larger set if you want to mix 'n' match. The Wi-Fi Control System lets you wirelessly control hundreds of robots via any computer—Linux machines included—and allows the robots themselves to communicate with one another, so be careful how well you arm them! Pricing and availability details will come out later, but the first hands-on opp will be at Toy Fair, so stay tuned. [Vex Labs]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles