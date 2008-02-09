New Threadless Star Wars Shirt

We've seen the famous Star Wars credits sequence parodied on a multitude of occasions, but this shirt featuring a credits typist with better things to do amused us aplenty. For those who don't know Threadless, they produce t-shirts of user-submitted designs. If you're digging this shirt, make sure to vote so it goes into production. If you're sick of everything related to rebel alliances and plastic armour that makes no sense since it offers absolutely no protection from the standard laser pistol, you can always score the shirt low to shut us all up. [threadless via superpunch]