New Threadless Star Wars Shirt

We've seen the famous Star Wars credits sequence parodied on a multitude of occasions, but this shirt featuring a credits typist with better things to do amused us aplenty. For those who don't know Threadless, they produce t-shirts of user-submitted designs. If you're digging this shirt, make sure to vote so it goes into production. If you're sick of everything related to rebel alliances and plastic armour that makes no sense since it offers absolutely no protection from the standard laser pistol, you can always score the shirt low to shut us all up. [threadless via superpunch]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

