New SSD Tech Means Fatter, Cheaper Drives Sooner

SSD prices might be trickling downward, though the performance/price ratio is still a pretty low. But a pair of new developments from Sandisk and Toshiba will make a SSD worth it sooner, rather than later, boosting storage to platter-based HD levels by the end of this year, and for cheaper.

Both Toshiba and Sandisk have hit a 32Gb density point, which, combined with multilevel cell tech (storing bits in multiple levels of a cell), will "double the SSD capacity points." Factor in a shrinkdown to a 43-nanometer process from 56nm, and the two-for-one combo greatly improves efficiency, allowing them to cram more stuff into the same space, so we'll be seeing 120GB and 160GB drives on shelves by the end of the year. Still for more than you can afford, but at least we're getting there. [Crave]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what's to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

