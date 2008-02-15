New SSD Tech Means Fatter, Cheaper Drives Sooner

SSD prices might be trickling downward, though the performance/price ratio is still a pretty low. But a pair of new developments from Sandisk and Toshiba will make a SSD worth it sooner, rather than later, boosting storage to platter-based HD levels by the end of this year, and for cheaper.

Both Toshiba and Sandisk have hit a 32Gb density point, which, combined with multilevel cell tech (storing bits in multiple levels of a cell), will "double the SSD capacity points." Factor in a shrinkdown to a 43-nanometer process from 56nm, and the two-for-one combo greatly improves efficiency, allowing them to cram more stuff into the same space, so we'll be seeing 120GB and 160GB drives on shelves by the end of the year. Still for more than you can afford, but at least we're getting there. [Crave]