New EyeClops Adds Enhanced Zoom, Bug Sucking Vacuum

We just saw the EyeClops lineup for 2008, and it seems your days of magnifying everything in sight just got more fun (not to mention, much grosser). The next-gen EyeClops looks like last year's model but comes with three different zoom lenses, so you can see what your zits look like in 100x, 200x, or 400x. Joining the new 'Clops is a bug-sucking vacuum with a detachable top that can be mounted to any EyeClops (including the new BioniCam model) for hours of insect torture study. The EyeClops is still US$50, and the Bug Vac can be yours for US$15 when they arrive in spring. [EyeClops]