New Atomic Clock Will Be Accurate for 200 Million Years

Physicists at Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics have developed a new atomic clock that is so accurate, it will not lose a second of time in more than 200 million years. That makes the old atomic clock record holder and its 80 million year accuracy rating look like something you would get out of a gumball machine. According to designer Jun Ye, the secret to making such an accurate clock is to speed up how fast it ticks. That way, any errors will be immediately recognised. This particular clock "ticks" 430 trillion times per second. That's a hell of a lot of ticks. [Reuters]