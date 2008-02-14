How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New Android SDK Spells Out OS Improvements and UI

Just two days after we played with the latest build, the new Android SDK is out with improvements to the overall OS. Like last time, you can download it and play with it, but in the mean time, here are the updates, which include better file support (OGG, for one), better animations, and a better UI. We'll update this post as we try the included emulator first hand. UPDATE: Screenshots included and the UI looks a lot better than the original, complete with screen animations.

Picture 20Picture 19Picture 18Picture 17Picture 16Picture 15Picture 3Picture 4newandroidSDKPicture 5Picture 7Picture 8Picture 10Picture 11Picture 12Picture 6Picture 9Picture 13Picture 14

