How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Never Fear, Space Kimchi Is Here

After millions of dollars in research, South Korea has engineered a space-friendly version of the famous fermented cabbage dish, kimchi, for their first astronaut to eat on his journey into the stars (along with newly engineered versions of other Korean staples like ramyeon and fermented soybean soup).

But millions of dollars? Seriously? Why was the kimchi endeavor so challenging? Scientists had to develop the food without its trademark mixture of bacteria, as they were worried cosmic rays could mutate the microbes into dangerous entities.

Yes, that line sounds straight out of a comic book.

According to astronaut Ko San, the national efforts were worth the price.

This will greatly help my mission. When you're working in space-like conditions and aren't feeling too well, you miss Korean food.

It's like Mum is sending him into space with a lunch packed. We love it. [iht via boingboing]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles