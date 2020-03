When astronauts return to the Moon in a few years they'll be using NASA's new 3D lunar maps. Produced using Earth-based radar measurements, the maps of the south polar region show details as small as 18 metres across and record heights to within 4.5 metres&mdash 30 times more accurate than previous surveys.



Hopefully this will ensure there's no repeat of Neil Armstrong's last minute search for a landing site for Eagle. More videos of the new maps are available via New Scientist. [New Scientist]