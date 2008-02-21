Nano Ferraris For Four-Car R/C Racing Action

One fifty-eighth of the size and much less than one fifty-eighth of the price of the real thing, these infrared remote-control Real Drive Nano Ferraris are so detailed they even have blinking turn lights. You can also race the officially-licensed three-inch Enzo, Testarossa, F430 and 512BB against each other as they all have different channels. Four little cars, see how they run in the short video.



Be careful with the Turbo Boost button, you wouldn't want to crash that Enzo at high speed, now, would you? Available now for about US$25 each. [Strapya World via Technabob]