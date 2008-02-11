N78 Comes Loaded with Wi-Fi, HSPDA, GPS, Touch Surfaces, Tricorder

The new Nokia N78 candybar mobilecomes absolutely loaded: HSPDA 3G support, Wi-Fi connectivity, FM music transmitter and integrated Assisted GPS. The later has obligatory Nokia Maps support and automatic geotagging of photos taken by its 3.2-megapixel sensor with Carl Zeiss optics. Unlike the previous N73, the

$562 (350 euros) pianoblacktabulous N78 gets rid of real keys in favour of touch surfaces, with raised lines on the front to give you tactile feedback. Full details after the jump.

Staying connected: compact Nokia N78 puts online communities in the palm of the hand Fully-featured multimedia computer optimized for sharing music, images and 'new discoveries' Mobile World Congress 2008, Barcelona, Spain/Espoo, Finland - Nokia today introduced the Nokia N78, a multimedia computer that combines music, navigation and photography with the benefits of mobility. The Nokia N78 is designed to take advantage of the new suite of Nokia services, including the Nokia Music Store, Nokia Maps, and Share on Ovi - a new online service that enables consumers to share their personal media. The Nokia N78 is expected to start shipping during the second quarter of 2008, with an estimated retail price of approximately 350 euros, before taxes. The Nokia N78 packs a powerful range of technologies, including integrated A-GPS, with free Nokia Maps, WLAN and high-speed HSPDA 3G connectivity, a 3.2 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, and support for microSD memory card, currently available at up to 8 GB, to store favourite music and media. The novelties of the N78 are geotagging of photos and an integrated FM transmitter that allows music to be played on any FM radio, in a car or at home. "The Nokia N78 truly lives up to the Nseries promise of delivering unparalleled mobile multimedia experiences with the very latest technologies and services," says Jonas Geust, who oversees Nokia's Nseries devices. "The Nokia N78 empowers people to explore their passions, enjoy their favourite music and share their experiences with others and is set to continue the range of well-balanced Nseries devices such as the successful Nokia N73." Search, snap, tag and share Taking advantage of its integrated A-GPS functionality and 3.2 megapixel camera, the Nokia N78 introduces the increasingly popular online practice of geotagging' to a Nokia device. The Nokia N78 automatically tags images with capture location metadata, making it possible to view the capture location on a map either on the device itself, or online. With its high-speed internet connectivity, over WLAN or HSDPA, uploading photos and videos to online communities like Share on Ovi, Flickr or YouTube is a single key stroke away. Music remains a core feature of the Nokia N78 and Nokia's range of Nseries multimedia computers. In addition to the up to 8GB of memory, internal speakers and support for standard 3.5mm headphones, the N78 also comes with Nokia Internet Radio, giving instant access to thousands of radio stations around the world.