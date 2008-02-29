Mysterious Curved Mouse Gets a Countdown to its March 4 Release

We're as in the dark as you are about this mysterious mouse on speedofthelight.com, but it seems to be some kind of corded mouse? For gaming? Called "The Light"? Either way, those curved left and right mouse buttons seem fairly ergonomic for flack gunning in UT3, or clicking for the 10,000th time mining ore in World of Warcraft. Only five more days left to find out what this thing is and why it doesn't have all those extra buttons on the side like we enjoy in Logitech's mice. [Speed of the Light via Crunchgear]