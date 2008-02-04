MyStar Lets Austar Subscribers Join In On The PVR Fun

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

800px-Austar_MyStar_Front.jpgYou may think that weve gone a little Foxtel crazy over the past few days, and you'd probably be right, but that doesn't mean that we've forgotten the regional peeps who use Austar instead. Okay, we did forget, until we were kindly pointed in the direction of Austar's MyStar service by reader David. Then we remembered all about you regional folk.

Available now to all good most Austar subscribers, MyStar is a 160GB PVR box like the original iQ. Except with one huge boon - it has a free-to-air tuner built in which lets you record, watch and even browse the EPG for channel 7. In fact it has two FTA tuners and two satellite tuners, letting you do the whole record two things while watching something else thing.

You get support for Dolby Digital surround sound, closed captioning and component connections on the back, although sadly no HDMI. But it is only an SD box, so quit your complaining.

It costs $49.95 to install (and it needs to be professionally installed), with an ongoing monthly subscription fee of $14.95. And in case you can't tell from the above picture, its one chunky looking box. But true beauty is on the inside, right? Right?

[Austar MyStar - Thanks David!]

