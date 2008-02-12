MyNetflix Media Center Plug-In Turns Your PC Into a True Netflix Box

Anthony Park's MyNetflix plug-in for Vista Media Center is an awesome little add-on that lets you do pretty much anything you want with Netflix from within MC.

You can add or subtract movies from your queue, sort through your history and recs, browse top movies by genre, etc., and here's the killer part: Browse and play "Watch Now" streams (especially since they're all-you-can-eat.) It's in public beta, so it might have a few rough spots, but he wants the feedback, so be sure to check it out if you've got a Netflix account and a Vista box. [Anthony Park via Chris Lanier via Engadget]