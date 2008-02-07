My Table Is on Fire and It Feels Delicious

This kind of reminds me of the table at my first Japanese apartment, which had a heater bolted to the bottom, but Ward Huting and Gerard de Hoop's version is a lot sexier with its discular luminescence. Its chewy center oozing warmy warms is a built-in candle—not a totally exposed heat source like my old table—which you can warm tea or naughty children over. It's supposed to be social like a campfire, so it probably works best if you turn your heat off several hours first so people are forced to gather 'round it for warmth. [Huting & de Hoop via Cool Hunting]