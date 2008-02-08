Mustek PF-E700: a Digital Photo Frame With Extra Clock Screen

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Mustek's PF-E700 is yet another LCD photo frame, but with added alarm clock and indoor temperature gauge functions on a second small LCD screen at its base. The standard alarm snooze also gets an extra feature as a moody room light: you can set it so that each time you hit the snooze button you keep the frame's backlight on. The display is a 7-inch TFT LCD with 480 x 234 pixels, it plays MP3s, AVIs and MPEGs and takes SD, SDHC, MMC, Memory Stick Pro Duo, and Compact Flash memory cards. Available in April for US$150. [Electronista]

