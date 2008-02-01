Mustek DV300T Video Camera Tastes Like Candybars

It may not be the best compact digital video camera out there, but if looking like a mobile were a category that anyone cared about, the DV300T would be on top of the market. The 2-inch LCD screen, the 3.1 megapixel resolution, and the lack of an optical zoom are certainly drawbacks—but you do get 64MB of memory (with SD card expansion), voice recording, MP3 and eBook functionality. Hmmm, wait. That is still pretty lame. However, when a price is released, it should be fairly cheap. That is a plus! [Mustek via OhGizmo]