Muscle Robot Suit Makes Most Powerful Carpenters Since Jesus

While we're all about powered exoskeletons to accelerate soldiers' badassery, Japan builds them for stuff like carpentry. Apparently the suckiest aspect of the job is fitting in ceiling boards, which requires a lot of raw power in an unnatural body position, since it's all done over-the-head. Nagoya University's robot suit basically makes their arms like Jax from Mortal Kombat, so they can toss 'em up there, slam in the screws and be done without breaking a sweat. I wanna wear a robot suit to work. [Physorg via The Raw Feed]