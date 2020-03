Mtron's 128GB SSD drive isn't the highest capacity SSD around, but a quick google shows it to be the largest 1.8-incher. That's the same size drive in many MP3 players and Apple's new Macbook Air. They're expecting nice 120MB/second reads and 100MB/second writes. Production will start in April, but as with all SSDs of this size, don't expect them to be affordable for the little people for awhile. [MTron]