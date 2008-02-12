MSN Direct Weather, News and Stocks Comes to Windows Mobile

MSN Direct's weather, news, stocks, and entertainment info have been available on MSN Spot devices for a while now, but have been surprisingly missing from Microsoft's own mobile devices. Not anymore. You can get now up-to-date info right on your Windows Mobile home screen direct from whatever data connection you have (Wi-Fi, 3G, EDGE). Best of all, it's free, which means that MSN Direct might be moving more towards a software service on already-connected devices, which in turn means that it might even expand to non Windows Mobile phones in the future? [MSNDirect]