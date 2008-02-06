Motorola ZiNe Z12 Leaked Pictures?

Does this phone (on the right), documented in this leaked picture, match up with the invisible phone in the teaser video that we saw on YouTube this morning? Perhaps, and the Czech site Mobile.cz is saying that the phone has a larger display and touchscreen controls—which you can see in the picture—but also have such slightly more advanced tech as a GPS, Wi-Fi and a 5 to 8-megapixel camera. If Moto had fancy phones like this last year, maybe their CEO wouldn't have had to take the reins. [Mobil.idnes.cz via Unwired View]