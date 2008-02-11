How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Motorola Z6w Nothing More than an Updated Z6c

The third in the trio of "new" phones being shown off by Motorola at WMC 2008 in Barcelona this week is not really a new phone. Instead, the Z6w is just a Wi-Fi version of the Z6c but with a cradle added for good measure. Another pic and full specs after the jump.

motorola-z6w-open.jpgGSM 850/900/1800/1900
GPRS + EDGE + WiFi
240x320 pixels, 262k colour screen
2 megapixels
105x45x16mm
105 grams approx
Bluetooth
microSD memory card
Polyphonic ringtones
Java
3-7 hours' talk time
8-16 days' standby

Motorola's CEO, Greg Brown, who took over the company's handset division last month, has a lot of work to do, it seems. [Mobile Gazette]

