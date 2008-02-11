Motorola Z6w Nothing More than an Updated Z6c

The third in the trio of "new" phones being shown off by Motorola at WMC 2008 in Barcelona this week is not really a new phone. Instead, the Z6w is just a Wi-Fi version of the Z6c but with a cradle added for good measure. Another pic and full specs after the jump.

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

GPRS + EDGE + WiFi

240x320 pixels, 262k colour screen

2 megapixels

105x45x16mm

105 grams approx

Bluetooth

microSD memory card

Polyphonic ringtones

Java

3-7 hours' talk time

8-16 days' standby

Motorola's CEO, Greg Brown, who took over the company's handset division last month, has a lot of work to do, it seems. [Mobile Gazette]