Motorola Gifts Personalised Copies of Its ROKR E8 to Oscar Nominees

Just like they did at last year's ceremony, Motorola is gifting 2008's Oscar nominees with personalised versions of its as-yet-unreleased ROKR E8.

Yeah, yeah, you probably think we are turning into a celebrity website, but, given the past few weeks of will they, won't they? speculation as to whether they are getting out of the handset market, this announcement means, IMO, one thing.

Given the fact that Motorola is using Hollywood to garner publicity for one of its products makes me think that they are not bowing out without a fight. Although *whispers* from a style point of view, fake iguana-skin boxes won't increase sales in my book—what you need, Greg Brown, is a new interface and sexier, non-four-letter-upper-case-word handsets. [Electronista]