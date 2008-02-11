Motorola Debuts the W161 and W181, a Pair of Dull-Ass Candy Bar Mobiles

Well, it's Monday morning at WMC 2008 in Barcelona and Motorola has come out of the gate with a... saunter. The W161 and W181, which should be available sometime in the next month or so, look like they are aimed at the cellphone markets in Africa and India. I mean, 465 hours' standby? Full specs for both are below the gallery.
110 x 45 x 15 mm
GSM 900/1800 and GSM 850/1900
Weight 80g
Up to approximately 590 minutes of talk time and 465 hours of standby time
128x128 65K CSTN display screen for an enhanced viewing experience
Clear communication even in noisy environments with CrystalTalk technology
One key access to SMS
500 internal phonebook and 750 SMS inbox storage for messages and phone numbers
Built-in FM radio with stereo support and enhanced FM radio user interface
Messaging via SMS and iTAP™ predictive text entry
Access to 40 downloadable iMelody ringtones
USB 1.1 for charging
Office-quality speakerphone
Rich applications such as 3 pre-loaded games, currency converter and calendar
Sleek licorice and sterling blue candy bar form factor
Chrome navigation wheel
Features 7 African languages for all menu content
Hinglish predictive text for writing combined Hindi and English text messages
70 KB on-board user memory
114 x 43 x 14mm
GSM 900/1800 and GSM 850/1900
Weight 85g
590 minutes of talk time
465 hours of standby time
Large B&W 128x128 display screen provides enhanced viewing experience
CrystalTalk technology
Built-in FM radio with stereo support and enhanced FM radio user interface
200 internal phonebook and 60 SMS inbox storage
iTAP™ predictive text entry for messaging
Optimized ringtones and access to 10 downloadable iMelody ringtones
Office-quality speakerphone
3 pre-loaded games, currency converter and calendar
Chrome navigation
modified ribbed key design
7 African languages on all menu content
Hinglish predictive text for writing combined Hindi and English text messages
20 KB on-board user memory
USB 1.1 for charging
[Motorola]