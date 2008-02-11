Motorola Debuts the W161 and W181, a Pair of Dull-Ass Candy Bar Mobiles

Well, it's Monday morning at WMC 2008 in Barcelona and Motorola has come out of the gate with a... saunter. The W161 and W181, which should be available sometime in the next month or so, look like they are aimed at the cellphone markets in Africa and India. I mean, 465 hours' standby? Full specs for both are below the gallery.

110 x 45 x 15 mm

GSM 900/1800 and GSM 850/1900

Weight 80g

Up to approximately 590 minutes of talk time and 465 hours of standby time

128x128 65K CSTN display screen for an enhanced viewing experience

Clear communication even in noisy environments with CrystalTalk technology

One key access to SMS

500 internal phonebook and 750 SMS inbox storage for messages and phone numbers

Built-in FM radio with stereo support and enhanced FM radio user interface

Messaging via SMS and iTAP™ predictive text entry

Access to 40 downloadable iMelody ringtones

USB 1.1 for charging

Office-quality speakerphone

Rich applications such as 3 pre-loaded games, currency converter and calendar

Sleek licorice and sterling blue candy bar form factor

Chrome navigation wheel

Features 7 African languages for all menu content

Hinglish predictive text for writing combined Hindi and English text messages

70 KB on-board user memory

114 x 43 x 14mm

GSM 900/1800 and GSM 850/1900

Weight 85g

590 minutes of talk time

465 hours of standby time

Large B&W 128x128 display screen provides enhanced viewing experience

CrystalTalk technology

Built-in FM radio with stereo support and enhanced FM radio user interface

200 internal phonebook and 60 SMS inbox storage

iTAP™ predictive text entry for messaging

Optimized ringtones and access to 10 downloadable iMelody ringtones

Office-quality speakerphone

3 pre-loaded games, currency converter and calendar

Chrome navigation

modified ribbed key design

7 African languages on all menu content

Hinglish predictive text for writing combined Hindi and English text messages

20 KB on-board user memory

USB 1.1 for charging

[Motorola]