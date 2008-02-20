Motherboard and Video Card Box Art Make No Sense

It's something we've noticed ourselves over the years, but Joel over at Boing Boing Gadgets just did a roundup of some of the most atrocious motherboard and video card box art in existence. Face it, if you were an artist hired to design a box cover for a motherboard, what would you draw? A truck that's also a snake? A ripoff of Gears of War? Voyager from Star Trek: Voyager with guns? Yes. Head over and see Joel's examples, followed up by his funny, funny remarks on each one. [Boing Boing Gadgets]