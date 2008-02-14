Mossberg Discovers the Lenovo X300

Mossberg is introducing the Lenovo X300 to the mainstream in a preview this week. Giz readers will recognise that everything here was already seen in a wide-open leak on January 18th. Best new thing from his write-up is the cool photo of the x300 on a manila envelope, same as in those now famous ads.

This particular Air competitor is unique because unlike most ultralights, it will also have a full keyboard and 13-inch screen. We're looking forward to Mossberg's opinion, on the machine with optical drive, 1.4kg weight, faster processor, plentiful collection of ports and 3G. The fact he's gone to lengths to preview this machine says enough about it. But likely he'll say it comes down to OS preference, as it does for us. [AllThingsD]