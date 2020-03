The Portugeuse forum Pocketpt.net has a few more exclusive shots of Windows Mobile 6.1 that you haven't already seen before. The shots focus once again on the "Standard" version, which is the non-touchscreen variety, but show off the Deepfish-like browsing that lets you zoom and scroll around on a page. There's also the ability to check how much memory an app takes, or remove an app entirely from the "Managed Programs" section. Check out more shots at Pocketpt. [Pocketpt via Electronista]