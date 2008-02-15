More Proof that Motorola Is in the Doo-Doo

As if its launches at MWC or the rumours of it quitting the handset business weren't evidence enough that Motorola is on the slide, Giz brings you cold, hard proof that the once-mighty handset division of the company is now fallen: a diamond-encrusted Bluetooth headset. The Motopure H12 is available in two versions: Lots of Diamonds; and Even More Diamonds. Top-end model (that's almost three-and-a-half carats' worth of ice) will cost you US$17,000. Wait a couple of years and you'll probably be able to buy the division for that.

AU: This is old – it's been available in the UK for at least three months. Oh, and it will never be officially released in Australia, so don't get your hopes up...

[Aving]