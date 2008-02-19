Monster Intern-Eating Sigma Lens Up for Order

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

That bazooka-like Sigma lens we saw at PMA 2008 can now be your very own—for US$25,000, more than what the rep told us, but you save US$9,500.01 (28%) off its US$34k list price (!). It's 23 kgs, but no worries, just use Super Saver shipping. [Amazon via 1001 Noisy Cameras]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

