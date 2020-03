Most of us would never need an electrocardiogram embedded into our mobile phones to monitor our hearts, but most of us aren't recovering from a heart attack. For those people that are, this Swedish invention that turns any old mobile into a monitor that can automatically call a doctor or the hospital if your heart explodes is something they'd pay loads and loads of Swedish kronas for. Or meatballs. We think they're pretty much interchangeable. [The Inquirer]