How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Moldable Mouse Lets You Shape Your Mouse, Small Fictional Friends

Mould%20Me%20Mouse%20GI.jpgLite-On Technology's Moldable Mouse may be the most exciting event to grace the humble PC mouse since you almost had sex with it three-years ago. (Bad times, eh?) The Moldable Mouse will allow you to shape your trusted mouse into any shape you choose, as it will be constructed of a "non-toxic lightweight modelling clay, covered with nylon and polyurethane blend fabric"

Yes, that means you could potentially have a limited-function lightsaber type pointer, but why stop there? You can finally mould a tiny little elf out of the Lite-On Moldable Mouse, use it to point at on-screen objects by day, and then make the doughy elf your own minuscule friend by night. That is what you have always wanted, right? A tiny elf friend/mouse? Oh, perhaps that's just us then... The Moldable Mouse is currently at concept stage, but given the fact it has already one the Red Dot design award, we shouldn't think it is too long before you are making obscene jokes with your desktop mouse. [Product Pageduct Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles