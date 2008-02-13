Mobile Internet Device from BenQ—Shake It Like a Polaroid Picture

We've already seen a video of BenQ's imaginatively named "mobile internet device" (you can call it MID) in action, but more details have been emerging about the touchscreen device, with its customized UI, in Barcelona this week—including the intriguing news that you can shake it, rather like an Etch-A-Sketch, to minimize open windows. More deets, plus a press shot, below.

When the MID finally goes on sale, sometime in the next few months, it will have an 0.3-megapixel webcam, 4.8.inch touchscreen with 1024 x 600 resolution, Wi-Fi and HSDPA. Inside is Intel's Menlow platform with Silverthorne processor. [BenQ via jkkmobile]