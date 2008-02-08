Microsoft's Limited Edition Xbox 360 For Chinese New Year - Because Nothing Says Chinese New Year Like Halo 3

We're not sure how well the Xbox 360 is doing in China, but Microsoft's cashing in on this whole Chinese New Years business by throwing out a limited edition Chinese New Year Xbox. The box is coloured red, which Chinese people like, but includes Halo 3, which doesn't make a whole lot of sense to us. If we were designing a game to include with this box, we'd do something like Viva Pinata, which is kinda festive, or Boom Boom Rocket, which has a whole lot of fireworks. Killing aliens may be fun, but it doesn't scream welcome to the year of the rat. [CNET Asia]