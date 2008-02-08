Microsoft's Limited Edition Xbox 360 For Chinese New Year - Because Nothing Says Chinese New Year Like Halo 3

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We're not sure how well the Xbox 360 is doing in China, but Microsoft's cashing in on this whole Chinese New Years business by throwing out a limited edition Chinese New Year Xbox. The box is coloured red, which Chinese people like, but includes Halo 3, which doesn't make a whole lot of sense to us. If we were designing a game to include with this box, we'd do something like Viva Pinata, which is kinda festive, or Boom Boom Rocket, which has a whole lot of fireworks. Killing aliens may be fun, but it doesn't scream welcome to the year of the rat. [CNET Asia]

