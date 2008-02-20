Microsoft's Ergonomic Laser Keyboard 7000 Leaked Via FCC

Microsoft likes doing things in pairs, which is why they're on the verge of releasing this Wireless Laser Keyboard 7000 to go along with the Wireless Laser Mouse 7000 they announced a few weeks ago. It's pretty similar to other Microsoft ergonomic keyboards, except there's a neat glass frame around the edge of the entire board, along with a dedicated Flip 3D key (next to the ALT key to the right of the Space). If this feels as good as MS's older ergo-keyboards, we're in for three. [I Started Something]