Microsoft WorldWide Telescope in Awesome Video Action (Verdict: My God, It's Full of Stars)

Witness the power of the fully operational Microsoft WorldWide Telescope, as Roy Gould and Curtis Wong walks the audience at TED through this stunning software effort. Some experts say that the WorldWide Telescope, which puts together terabytes of information from telescopes all over the world to make a seamless rendition of the entire known Universe, will change the way we—the normal humans—understand the cosmos. After seeing it in action, I agree:

We will have to wait until its released to see how it works into a humble PC, but I can't wait to turn my three-metre-wide projection screen into the bridge of the Enterprise. [TED]