Microsoft Wireless Laser Mouse 6000 and 7000 Slim Down, Get Slanty Like Sports Cars

Perhaps the biggest deal about Microsoft's latest pair of laser mice—Laser Mouse 6000 and 7000—is that they break from the standard form factor for MS grippers—less glaringly round, and more about lines and angles. They certainly look sexier than past models, but the big test is: How do they feel?

6000.jpgBoth use 2.4 GHz wireless (hum), track at 1,000 dpi, have one-touch Flip 3D access (yay?) and tell you in pretty colours how much juice they have left. The bigger desktop model, 7000, is black and rechargeable (and US$70), while the mid-sized 6000 is meant to hit both desktops and notebooks, with a portable receiver (and runs US$50). [Microsoft]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

