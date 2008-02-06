Microsoft Wireless Laser Mouse 6000 and 7000 Slim Down, Get Slanty Like Sports Cars

Perhaps the biggest deal about Microsoft's latest pair of laser mice—Laser Mouse 6000 and 7000—is that they break from the standard form factor for MS grippers—less glaringly round, and more about lines and angles. They certainly look sexier than past models, but the big test is: How do they feel?

Both use 2.4 GHz wireless (hum), track at 1,000 dpi, have one-touch Flip 3D access (yay?) and tell you in pretty colours how much juice they have left. The bigger desktop model, 7000, is black and rechargeable (and US$70), while the mid-sized 6000 is meant to hit both desktops and notebooks, with a portable receiver (and runs US$50). [Microsoft]