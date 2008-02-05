Microsoft Trying to Push Surface Out the Door Faster For Us, the Little People

Did you know? There's a lot of consumer demand for this whole touchscreen/surface computing thing. Also, five years is a long time to bring out a product after announcing it, right? Well, Microsoft knows this. Steve Ballmer said today they're "going to follow our nose" and put it to the grindstone to get a consumer version of its Surface touch computer out to your local Best Buy sooner, rather than way later after a total project re-boot with five different versions and horrible driver support. That's comforting. [CNet]