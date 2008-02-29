How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft Cuts Vista Prices, XP Still Better

Looks like Microsoft is trying another push to get Vista Ultimate running as your OS of choice. The top-end operating system will receive a price cut from US$399 to US$319, while the upgrade version will now retail at US$219, a savings of US$40 on the original price. Vista Home Premium will also be dropped in price, from US$159 to US$129. If you were holding out, now seems like a good time as any to take the Vista plunge, or stick with XP SP3 because it kicks Vista-ass. Your call. Note: the Digg badge on this post corresponds to the original news' Digg. [News.com]

