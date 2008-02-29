Microsoft Cuts Vista Prices, XP Still Better

Looks like Microsoft is trying another push to get Vista Ultimate running as your OS of choice. The top-end operating system will receive a price cut from US$399 to US$319, while the upgrade version will now retail at US$219, a savings of US$40 on the original price. Vista Home Premium will also be dropped in price, from US$159 to US$129. If you were holding out, now seems like a good time as any to take the Vista plunge, or stick with XP SP3 because it kicks Vista-ass. Your call. Note: the Digg badge on this post corresponds to the original news' Digg. [News.com]