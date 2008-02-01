Micro-Camera Implanted in Mouse's Brain Watches for Parkinson Tremors

Scientists have injected a mouse with a chemical that makes its brain glow where there's activity, and implanted a tiny camera directly inside the hippocampus to watch what's going on. The team at Nara Institute of Science and Technology in Japan are using the 0.1-inch-long camera to look for information on brain activity that causes tremors. They hope the results may lead to better treatments for Parkinson's disease, and if successful they may also experiment with humans. We can't imagine how strange it would be to know your brain's being watched from inside your head. [Fareastgizmos]