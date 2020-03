Megatron has been jailed for six years and six months for a drugs crime. Not this one or this one, but Megatron Eardley-Wilmot, a Deceptimbecile from New Zealand who imported $100,000 of methamphetamine and ecstasy. His defense, according to his lawyer, is that he was a "normal guy" until "he had an accident and suffered a serious head injury." And then he changed his name to Megatron. Your honour, I rest my case. [Stuff.co.nz]