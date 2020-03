Ho! Finally an app that makes the Notes software on your iPhone about 100% more useful. MegaPhone, which was iPhoneDrive, lets you view and edit your iPhone-created notes directly on your Mac. You can even switch fonts from the default Marker Felt to another of the built-in iPhone fonts (Helvetica, Arial) on a note by note basis. What this means to you is that shopping lists, to-do lists, and other text-heavy apps can move easily to and from your iPhone. [ECamm via TUAW]