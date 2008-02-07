Massive Panavision Bazooka HD Lens Delivers 300X Zoom

Even Canon's BFG of telephoto lenses is a but a wee fish in the vast ocean of big ass glass. Today's whale shark specimen: The Panavision 300x HD lens. It's actually a broadcast HD lens, but that makes this sucker no less ridiculous. It's over three feet in length and weighs 38kg. (dwarfing the Canon by several inches and 23kg.) while delivering a gaping 7-2100mm continuous focal length range (F1.9-F/13) for 300X zoom. Which is a .3 degree field of vision. The cost? 300X what you're thinking. [Panavision]