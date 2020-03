Oh man, do I like this table. Sure, it provides a flat surface for eating or working on like most tables, but it also has marble tracks carved into it. That means that when you get bored of your meal/job, you can put marbles in the top and watch them follow an elaborate path around the legs and down to the ground. Call me a simpleton, but this thing would keep me entertained for an embarrassing amount of time. [Product Page via NotCot]