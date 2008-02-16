Make Your Own Physical Gmail Notifier

There are quite a few email notifiers on the market, but none of those gadgets can give you the satisfaction that comes with building something with your own two hands. Given the fact that I am lazy and unskilled, I would just as soon purchase the device, but for anyone with skills and some determination, having a flashing notification of mail in your Gmail inbox can done with any output device you have lying around, an Arduino board, and some software. Hit the link for a full set of instructions. [j4mie via Make]