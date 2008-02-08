Make Your Nasty MacBook Sparkling White (and Minty Fresh) With Toothpaste

Apple uses spare white for a reason: It's a pleasing, clean colour. Until it isn't. Like if your mum sets a coffee cup on top of your MacBook, or you toil away on it with especially grubby mitts. Solution? Arm & Hammer toothpaste!

All you've gotta do is rub some of it on the given blemish, let it dry, then wipe away with a damp cloth. Presto, it's pretty again. No word on how well it whites out those dark, sketchy stains that slowly grow like a cancer where you rest your palms—someone wanna check it out and report back? [Lifehacker]