This Magno radio is simplicity with knobs on, very retro-toytown, if you ask me. Designed by Singgih Kartono, it is made from sustainable wood instead of nasty non-biodegradable plastic like every other audio gadget out there. It's "MP3 player compatible," (which we guess means it's got a line in) has AM/FM and shortwave reception, and is available for a whopping US$275 from April 1. [Areaware via LikeCool]