Magnetic Curtains Retain Whatever Shape You Put Them In

I can't say that I've seen too many great innovations in the world of curtains lately, but these Magnetic Curtains actually get me excited about something I previously thought only mothers cared about. They're big ol' curtains, but they have small magnets embedded throughout, allowing them to be bunched up and stay together. If I had gigantic windows in a hip loft like the example above, I would be all about these. I somehow don't think they'd be as cool on normal-sized windows though. Oh well, they seem to just be a concept design anyways. [Product Page via MoCo Loco]

