MacBook Pro Now With Penryn Processors, Multitouch Trackpad

More powerful versions of the MacBook Pro have been released today with up to 2.6GHz Intel Core 2 Duo Penryn processors, and the MacBook Air's trackpad, which allows for multi-touch gestures. The 2.5 and 2.6GHz models come with a new NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT with 512MB of GDDR3 RAM. The MacBook has also been upgraded (yay!), but no multitouch (boo!), probably to make a distinction between them and the MacBook Air. The good, the bad and the ugly, specs and price list after the jump.