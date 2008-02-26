MacBook Pro New Model Tomorrow, Allegedly

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumour site AppleInsider is claiming that new Apple MacBook Pro part numbers have popped up in both Apple and channel resellers' inventory management systems, including Best Buy. Allegedly, one of the databases indicated that stock would be available this Friday, February 29th, which leaves this Tuesday as the only possible introduction date. New prices are in line with current models.

According to AppleInsider, the new MacBook Pros will have Intel Core 2 Duo Penryn mobile processors running up to 2.6 GHz, a MacBook Air-style multi-touch trackpad and price that are exactly US$1,999, US$2,499 and US$2,799.

However, we are not expecting new external designs, just new guts. If anything new was coming out of Jobs and Ive's kitchen, we would have been subjected to a boomtastic special Apple event. [AppleInsider]

